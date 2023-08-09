Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram update has touched a nerve.

On Tuesday, the reality star shared a post encouraging fans to get a full-body scan to help detect diseases, but the message didn’t land quite as intended with users.

“I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine,” she wrote, alongside photos of her next to the large medical device.

“The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise,” she added. “It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share.”

While Kardashian made sure to include the hashtag “NotAnAd,” that didn’t exempt her from criticism over the body scan’s $2,500 U.S. price tag.

In the comments, users took her to task for being out of touch with the financial situation of most Americans.

“Kim this is for wealthy people,” one person wrote, while another added, “Unfortunately us regular people can’t afford this type of preventative care. Most insurance won’t cover this.”

“bragging abt the ability to have good healthcare is wild,” another user said, while someone else wrote, “Love a billionaire recommending preventative care that is totally inaccessible to 98% of your fan base, total vibe.”

Some experts have also criticized the Prenuvo full-body scan, which has become popular among celebrities.

“It’s a terrible idea,” Dr. Matthew Davenport, vice chair of the American College of Radiology’s Quality and Safety Commission, told Insider in 2022.

Davenport explained that the MRI scans produced by the device are very sensitive and more likely to pick up things that falsely appear to be abnormalities, prompting unnecessary diagnostic tests like biopsies.

The American College of Preventive Medicine has also cited a lack of evidence for the effectiveness of doing full-body scans on asymptomatic people.