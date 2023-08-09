Click to share this via email

Fans gave Taylor Swift a nearly-eight-minute-long standing ovation during Tuesday’s “Eras Tour” show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Swift wasn’t sure what to say about the huge applause after she performed “Champagne Problems”, clearly getting emotional in social media clips shared online.

The “Love Story” hitmaker told the crowd, “What do I say to you after that?

“That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don’t know what to do or say.”

Taylor after the crowd cheered for over SEVEN MINUTES after champagne problems #LATSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7VIjzFnQRI — Jessica🫶🏻 LA (@onlyoneofjess) August 9, 2023

She continued, “I think it’s safe to say that I, like all people, will experience a certain amount of emotional downward spirals throughout the course of the rest of my life and in those moments, you can rest assured I’m gonna think about what you just did. And I’m gonna feel better. So thank you. That was insane. That was crazy.”

Swift went on, “I’m going to spend several decades trying to figure out words for how that just made me feel.

“I’m trying to get it together. I’ve completely lost control over my brain — and that’s your fault.”

She added, “I’m just gonna float through the rest of the show, so thanks for that.”

not to be dramatic BUT i think we just made history for the longest champagne problems applause omg #LATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/RGrRQLR5nQ — Kiani Margolis (@kianimargolis) August 9, 2023

Taylor is CRYING during the champagne problems ovation omg #LATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/VMBRvdsS4i — Kiani Margolis (@kianimargolis) August 9, 2023

Swift has, unsurprisingly, been drawing in quite the star-studded crowd throughout her tour.

On Tuesday, the likes of Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox and more were in attendance.