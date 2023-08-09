Lizzo is facing more allegations of misconduct.

The legal team representing three former backup dancers in their lawsuit against the “About Damn Time” singer have told Page Six that at least six more former employees have come forward “with similar stories.”

In the lawsuit, the former backup dancers have claimed incidents of sexual harassment as well as fostering a hostile work environment.

Ron Zambrano, a lawyers for the trio, told Page Six that his firm is now looking into allegations from other dancers who worked on Lizzo’s Amazon Studios reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, saying in a statement that the original three plaintiffs “have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same.”

The lawyer added that the new allegations are also of a “sexually charged environment,” along with issues like failure to pay employees.

“Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” he said.

Lizzo responded to the allegations last week, calling them “outrageous” and “sensationalized.” She posted her statement to Instagram —