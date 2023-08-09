Gisele Bündchen is making her Victoria’s Secret return to help launch a new body positivity collection.

The Icon by Victoria’s Secret is a new collection of bras, panties, lingerie, slips and robes that celebrate the shape of you — announced today — and its campaign features an all-star cast of dynamic women — from the return of brand icons to new trailblazing talent.

Gisele Bündchen — Photo: Mikael Jansson for Victoria's Secret

Alongside Bündchen, 43, the campaign includes Adut Akech, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, Sui He and Emily Ratajkowski, as well as the return of Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel.

Adut Akech and Naomi Campbell — Photo: Mikael Jansson for Victoria's Secret

Lensed by acclaimed photographer Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson, the campaign captures the collection’s bold, luxe styles and the power of each woman in the cast.

Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, and Hailey Bieber — Photo: Mikael Jansson for Victoria's Secret

Adriana Lima — Photo: Mikael Jansson for Victoria's Secret

Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski — Photo: Mikael Jansson for Victoria's Secret

Select talent featured in the campaign will also star in The Tour — the new, reimagined Victoria’s Secret fashion show centred on emerging global creatives, premiering this fall.

“We are so excited to be launching The Icon by Victoria’s Secret collection. The collection was made to enhance one’s natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It’s an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons” Janie Schaffer, Chief Design Officer at Victoria’s Secret, said in a statement.

The Icon collection will officially become available in retail locations nationwide on Thursday, August 10 and online on August 11.