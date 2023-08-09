Heather McDonald is letting her “Real Housewives” fandom shine.

The “Juicy Scoop” podcast host was on “Watch What Happens Live” this week, and shared her feelings on the rumours surrounding Kyle Richards.

After rumours first got going last month that Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky were splitting, fans began speculating that she was in a relationship with 28-year-old country singer Morgan Wade.

The rumours got even more life after BFFs Richards and Wade revealed that Richards would be playing Wade’s love interest in her upcoming music video for “Fall in Love with Me”.

“I love talking about it because I’ve been married like as long as they have,” McDonald said when asked about all the rumours. “You know, especially when you’re rich, you can kind of have separate lives.”

She continued, “But then I thought, okay, I definitely think [Richards], maybe is not in love with her sexually, but I think she was infatuated with Morgan. And now we know she has a financial vested interest in her career. That is what I said two weeks ago. I said I think she’s invested in her career to make her like the next Carrie Underwood, and that’s the real story, I think.”

McDonald also said that if Richards and Wade are an item, she is fully behind them.

“Now, I don’t know. I hope they’re lesbians. I love a late-in-life lesbian, it’s my favourite kind of a story, but I don’t know,” she said. “And it’s a May-December romance. 54, 28, we don’t see that that much. So, old-young lesbians in the summer, that’s a fun time.”