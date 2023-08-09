Gisele Bündchen is opening up about how she guarded her mental health during her separation from ex-husband, Tom Brady.

“I’ve always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth,” the supermodel, 43, told Vogue Brazil for her August cover story. “Breakups are never easy, especially when there’s a whole media speculating every step of the way.

“I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams,” she said of navigating the divorce with a positive headspace.

Bündchen, who suffered panic attacks in her early 20s, shared the technique that’s helped her overcome anxiety during turbulent times.

“When I feel a little anxious I do breathing techniques,” the Brazilian model shared, noting that she’s thankful she’s “never had panic attacks” since.

“I believe that because I lead a much healthier and more balanced life today, this does not happen anymore,” she said.

In April, Bündchen shared that she’s determined to “enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones,” in a social media post about how precious life is.

A month earlier, she shared some wisdom about the importance of being healthy in both body and mind when life gets challenging.