Lil Tay is alive and well.

On Thursday, the family of the 14-year-old internet star released a statement to TMZ saying that she and her brother are not dead, despite a now-deleted Instagram post from Wednesday claiming otherwise.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” Lil Tay said in the statement. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

She added, “My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not “Claire Hope”.”Tay also thanked Meta for helping get her Instagram account back in order to remove the fake death statement.

The original post on Wednesday had claimed that Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, and her brother Jason Tian had died, and that both deaths were under investigation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the hoax post had said. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the false statement continued. “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

After the hoax post made news, Tay’s ex-manager told ET that “given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family. This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved.”

Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, had also told Business Insider that he could not comment on the Instagram post claiming she had died, and would not confirm whether she was alive.

Lil Tay first went viral at 9 years old, in 2017, with her foul-mouthed rap persona.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” in 2018, she called herself “the youngest flexer,” and said, “I run my own Instagram.”

After a three year absence on social media, in 2021, Lil Tay’s account posted allegations of abuse against her father and his wife, along with accusations that her father had spent money earned from her viral fame.