The internet has lost one of its young stars.

On Wednesday, a statement was posted to the account of internet star Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, announcing that the influencer has died. She was 14.

Tay’s brother Jason Tian also died, and according to the statement, both deaths are under investigation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the statement from her family read. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the statement continued. “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Lil Tay first went viral at 9 years old, in 2017, with her foul-mouthed rap persona.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” in 2018, she called herself “the youngest flexer,” and said, “I run my own Instagram.”

After a three year absence on social media, in 2021, Lil Tay’s account posted allegations of abuse against her father and his wife, along with accusations that her father had spent money earned from her viral fame.