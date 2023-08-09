Will they stay together or fall apart?

The trailer for the second season of Netflix’s wildly popular, loved-up drama “Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” is officially here, and the waterworks, broken relationships and drama are again off the charts.

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 — Photo: Netflix

“All of you are about to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” says Vanessa Lachey to this year’s cast as they prepare for an experience to remember.

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 — Photo: Netflix

The chaotic premise remains unchanged: five couples arrive with an ultimatum. It’s either time to tie the knot or call it quits. In the meantime, each partner will choose another partner from another couple from this year’s cast and see if they’re a better match than their long-term lover in a three-week trial marriage. By the end of the test run, each couple will either get married to the partner they arrived with or split.

This year’s couples include high-school sweethearts that met when they were 16, Ryann McCracken and James Morris.

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 — Photo: Netflix

“Love-wise, this is definitely the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” admits another contestant, as shots of the various couple’s sipping back drinks and enjoying some bedtime cuddles with their new three-week partners play.

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 — Photo: Netflix

Of course, it wouldn’t be “The Ultimatum” without an edge of arguments and drama, and that’s exactly what happens to Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye.

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 — Photo: Netflix

“Yes, I did catch feelings, but the feelings I have for you never went away,” admits another contestant to his partner as she sheds a few tears.

On top of that, the trailer ends with a jaw-dropper: one of the contestants has gotten pregnant.

“Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” season 2 will hit Netflix on August 23.