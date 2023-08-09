Click to share this via email

LeBron James was living it up in The Six.

Kicking off Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend, the NBA star attended a bash at cocktail bar Kissa, along with his Lobos Tequila team and other celebrities.

Photo: EMVE Management Group

James was one of a number of big names from the NBA in attendance.

Former Raptors player Fred VanVleet was in town for the festivities.

Photo: EMVE Management Group

As was Brampton-born Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

Photo: EMVE Management Group

Sports marketing guru Maverick Carter, longtime friend of James, was also on hand.

Photo: EMVE Management Group

James was seen having a ball with Carter and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Photo: EMVE Management Group

Other spotted at the event include sports agent Rich Paul and rapper Jadakiss.