Ariana Grande’s new beau Ethan Slater is working on a new project.

It was announced on Wednesday that Slater — who stars in the movie adaptation of “Wicked” as Boq alongside Grande’s Glinda — is heading to Broadway for the upcoming Spamalot revival.

Slater is taking on the dual role of The Historian/Prince Herbert.

The show also revealed Christopher Fitzgerald will star as Patsy, James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Michael Urie as Sir Robin and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

The role of Sir Lancelot will be revealed at a later date.

Slater previously made his Broadway debut as SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical back in 2017.

A description of the Spamalot revival reads, “Lovingly ripped from the film classic, ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake.

“Spamalot features well-known song titles such as ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’, ‘The Song That Goes Like This’, ‘Find Your Grail’ and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.”

The original production — which first headed to Broadway in 2005 — was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won three; Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake).

Performances begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre.

Slater, meanwhile, has been hitting other headlines aside from Broadway-related ones.

It was reported last month that he’d started dating Grande, but his allegedly estranged wife Lilly Jay — who he’s now divorcing — wasn’t happy after hearing the news.

Slater and Jay share a child, who was born last year.