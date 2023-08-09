Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock are set to tie the knot.
“The Hills: New Beginnings” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news.
She shared a cute clip of Brock popping the question after stopping his car by the side of the road.
He managed to set up a camera in the grass to capture the sweet moment.
“He got me good! 💍,” the reality TV star wrote in the caption.
Carter — who previously dated Brody Jenner — posted the clip with George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning” playing in the background.
Carter — who also briefly dated Miley Cyrus after her split from Liam Hemsworth — and Brock have been dating since 2020 and welcomed son, Roman, together in 2021.
They also share daughter Willow, whom they welcomed in February.