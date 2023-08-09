Click to share this via email

The hotel is open for business.

On Wednesday, Peacock debuted the official trailer for the 1970’s set “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental: From the World of John Wick”.

Photo: Katalin Vermes /Starz Entertainment

The three-part series stars Colin Woodell as everyone’s favourite hotel concierge Winston, as he navigates the New York criminal underworld.

Also appearing in the trailer is Mel Gibson, playing a man named Corman, who sends Winston on a mission to bring back an object stolen by Winston’s brother Frankie.

Photo: Katalin Vermes /Starz Entertainment

The object is “very important to a lot of dangerous people,” Gibson tells him.

But instead, Winston teams up with his brother, assembling a posse of assassins to go to war over control of The Continental.

Photo: Nelly Kiss/Starz Entertainment

Written by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Ken Kristensen, Shawn Simmons and directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom, the series also stars Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

Photo: Katalin Vermes /Starz Entertainment

“The Continental” premieres Sept. 22.