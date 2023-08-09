Click to share this via email

Meghan Markle was reportedly among the many celebs at Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” show on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the gig at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with her BFF Lucy Fraser, according to Page Six.

Meghan’s fun outing came as her husband Prince Harry touched down in Tokyo that same day.

The Duke of Sussex spoke at a summit organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) on Wednesday.

Harry — who donned a blue suit and shirt, that he left unbuttoned at the top, for the event — is now set to travel to Singapore to play in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Saturday.

Prince Harry smiles as he speaks during an event organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko/CP Images) — AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko/CP Images

Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday and it seems like she’s had a fun month so far to mark the occasion.

The former “Suits” star was said to have gone to see “Barbie” at a Santa Barbara theatre last week with friend Portia de Rossi and a couple of other girlfriends, Page Six reported.

Meghan allegedly kept the celebrations going as she joined friends at the San Ysidro Ranch hotel last Monday night, with her posing for photos and videos with a group having a bachelorette party.

An onlooker told the publication, “Meghan went over to wish the bride good luck.”

Page Six added that Meghan and Harry celebrated her actual birthday on Friday at home with their kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.