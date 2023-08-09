Canadian Swifties are angry all over again.

After finally announcing dates for Taylor Swift’s six-date stop in Toronto, tickets for the Eras Tour shows have gone on sale, and fans can’t believe the prices.

Fans who had gotten through the waiting list to purchase tickets, quickly discovered the prices that awaited them and took to Twitter to complain.

Many began posting the prices on Ticketmaster for the show, with tickets costing hundreds of dollars.

Some All Too Well VIP tickets were even running above $1,000.

Some also called out the high fees imposed by Ticketmaster, with some fees running over $70 per ticket.

Swift will be performing six concerts in Toronto, from Nov. 14 to 23, 2024.