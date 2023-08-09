Click to share this via email

Canadian Swifties are angry all over again.

After finally announcing dates for Taylor Swift’s six-date stop in Toronto, tickets for the Eras Tour shows have gone on sale, and fans can’t believe the prices.

Fans who had gotten through the waiting list to purchase tickets, quickly discovered the prices that awaited them and took to Twitter to complain.

why are face value toronto prices so high i’m so sad about everything — reagan is waitlisted for tayronto :( (@heydorothea) August 9, 2023

Many began posting the prices on Ticketmaster for the show, with tickets costing hundreds of dollars.

toronto eras prices are Crazy pic.twitter.com/Icxy05Fqew — fauna ✨ (@track2maroon) August 9, 2023

these prices are disgusting oh my god https://t.co/8H07aBZEh3 — sam 🌼 FUCK TICKETMASTER (@lavgays13) August 9, 2023

Taylor Swift Toronto prices!

Including fees and NON VIP, my lower bowl section 129 seats came to $486.78 CAD! pic.twitter.com/HkHzTQYVq8 — elin ~ TAYRONTO🇨🇦 (@redheadswiftiee) August 9, 2023

Some All Too Well VIP tickets were even running above $1,000.

some more prices for the Toronto shows along with the price for the All Too Well VIP! Credit: @TSMIDNlGHTS pic.twitter.com/asDR0FyuzJ — Handwritten Tickets 🦋 (@handwrittentixs) August 9, 2023

Some also called out the high fees imposed by Ticketmaster, with some fees running over $70 per ticket.

WTF ARE THESE FEES YOU CLOWNS 🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅 pic.twitter.com/cioIKuK0AJ — Andrea (@drizzy__dree) August 9, 2023

Swift will be performing six concerts in Toronto, from Nov. 14 to 23, 2024.