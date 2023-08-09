Luke Valentine has been shown the door.

One of the houseguests on the current 25th season of ““Big Brother”, Valentine has been kicked off the show after he was caught on camera using a racial slur on one of the live feeds, CBS has confirmed.

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” reads a joint statement from CBS and the show’s producers. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

As TVLine reports, Valentine was conversing with fellow houseguests Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli when he blurted out, “We’re in the G’s room, [N-word]!”

Realizing what he’d said, he was seen putting his hand up to his mouth and then saying, “I’m sorry.”

Valentine later said, “Well, I’m in trouble now. I’ve been in worse trouble.”

Ahead of the announcement Valentine was off the show, several “Big Brother” alums took to social media to call for his ouster.

“Big Brother” airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

