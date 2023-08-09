Luke Valentine has been shown the door.

One of the houseguests on the current 25th season of ““Big Brother”, Valentine has been kicked off the show after he was caught on camera using a racial slur on one of the live feeds, CBS has confirmed.

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” reads a joint statement from CBS and the show’s producers. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

As TVLine reports, Valentine was conversing with fellow houseguests Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli when he blurted out, “We’re in the G’s room, [N-word]!”

Realizing what he’d said, he was seen putting his hand up to his mouth and then saying, “I’m sorry.”

Valentine later said, “Well, I’m in trouble now. I’ve been in worse trouble.”

Ahead of the announcement Valentine was off the show, several “Big Brother” alums took to social media to call for his ouster.

Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated. #BB25 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) August 9, 2023

Big Brother needs to expel Luke, it’s just how it is. At this point, keeping him in the house would be a slap in the face to every person who has stood up for or tried to change the racist allegations that the show has experienced in the past. We’ve come too far for some random… — Kat Dunn (@itskathryndunn) August 9, 2023

They need to remove him. Productions need to enforce a zero tolerance policy. It’s hate speech, you don’t get to stay. AND production shouldn’t put the burden on the players – ie don’t make him a penalty nom or just tell everyone and have it play out. Just remove him https://t.co/isorECcnk8 — Claire Rehfuss (@ClaireRehfuss) August 9, 2023

Allowing Luke to get away with this is a direct smack in the face to my season and everything the cook out did. They changed history. I don’t normally like seeing hg’s be slaughtered on social media but his laughter immediately after said it all. He thinks it’s a joke. #BB25 — Frenchie (@farmerFRENCHIE) August 9, 2023

“Big Brother” airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.