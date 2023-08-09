Rob Thomas’ 24-year marriage to his wife is definitely the real deal.

The Matchbox Twenty frontman, along with bandmate Paul John Doucette, recently sat down with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman to discuss their new album Where The Light Goes. Thomas also opened up about the secret to his long-time marriage to wife Marisol Maldonado.

Thomas began by stating when he was 20 and writing about love and loss, he “had never really lost anything,” and was writing with “a romanticized version of everything” in his mind.

“I’ve been married for 24 years now. I have an understanding of, like, even if I’m writing about loss, I’m writing about, like, what it would feel like to lose this thing that means so much to me, you know? And children. Oh, God,” remarked the Grammy winner.

On the special key to an everlasting marriage, Thomas emphasized the need for friendship: “We try and we try to stay friends first. Like, she’s my friend, and then we’re married, right?”

Thomas added that new track “Queen of New York City”, off of Where The Light Goes, was written with Maldonado in mind.

“I think she loves this song,” he said. “And I think what’s funny about it is that, you know, the character that the song’s about is definitely based on my wife in so many ways, because I think she’s very strong. I think she’s kind of gone through a lot. But I also think that with her resilience, you have to be a little bit crazy too, to not let life get you down.”

The “Smooth” singer also noted that the longest time he and his wife have been apart is on the band’s current Slow Dream Tour.

‌“I think it’s never been more than two weeks a time, but it’d be like two weeks and then one day home, you know, two weeks and one day home. So it’s been really, really hard. But yeah, I mean that’s usually the way that it’s gone, is that we try and stay together.”

‌Matchbox Twenty will kick off their tour’s Oceania leg next year. Their new album, Where The Light Goes, is currently available on all streaming platforms and for purchase.