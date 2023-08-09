Amy Robach is reportedly on the cusp of landing a new gig, eight months after she and co-anchor T.J. Holmes were fired from ABC’s “GMA3” when news of their affair leaked.

According to the Daily Mail, Robach is on the verge of signing a new deal with News Nation, the fledgling cable news operation that picked up Chris Cuomo after he was dumped by CNN following an investigation that he helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, craft his legal defence over sexual harassment claims.

The Mail‘s report indicates that Holmes had also been angling for a job with News Nation, but was reportedly not considered over fears that the outlet could be perceived as a dumping ground for disgraced news anchors fired from other platforms.

READ MORE: Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Determined To See Their Relationship Through, Source Says

“First Chris Stirewalt then Chris Cuomo and now Amy!” an unidentified News Nation staffer told the Mail.

“It doesn’t do our reputation any good,” the source added. “It makes it look like we are a dump for people who can’t get a bigger and better job elsewhere.”

Robach’s prospective show, which will reportedly air in primetime, is being described internally as a “weekly talk/sit-down with different news makers and human interest stories around the world.”

READ MORE: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Reportedly ‘Devastated’ Amid Ongoing Mediation With ABC

“There is no doubt that Amy is talented,” the source added. “But the general feeling in the building is that she has too much baggage and the company should be going after talent who have not been fired from other networks.”