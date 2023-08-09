Robbie Robertson, co-founder and guitarist of The Band, has died at the age of 80.

An announcement from the Canadian rock legend’s management confirms that Robertson died Wednesday after a long illness.

“Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny,” reads a statement that was sent to ET. “He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel and Seraphina. Robertson recently completed his 14th film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center.”

READ MORE: Robbie Robertson Releases ‘Happy Holidays’ Song

Robertson’s music career sparked on Toronto’s Yonge Street in 1960 when he joined Arkansas-born rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins’ band, The Hawks, at just 16. Honed by years of relentless rehearsals and bar gigs, Robertson and the rest of the band — drummer Levon Helm, keyboard virtuoso Garth Hudson, pianist Richard Manuel and bassist Rick Danko — eventually left Hawkins to seek their fortune on their own.

Keeping the name The Hawks, the group earned international acclaim when they backed Bob Dylan in 1966 during his first electric tour, and played with Dylan frequently while he recuperated from a subsequent motorcycle accident in Woodstock, New York.

Those musical sessions laid the groundwork for their debut album, Music from Big Pink, with the group changing their name to The Band.

READ MORE: Robbie Robertson Joins Ringo Starr, Musicians Around The World To Perform Incredible Cover Of ‘The Weight’

The Band’s difficult-to-categorize sound, largely featuring songs written by Robertson, presaged the genre that would come to be dubbed Americana, featuring such Robertson-penned classics as “Up on Cripple Creek”, “The Weight”, “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”, and many more.

The Band broke up in 1976, documenting their final show in “The Last Waltz”, a critically acclaimed and star-studded concert film directed by Martin Scorsese.

READ MORE: Musician Robbie Robertson Given Key To The City By Toronto Mayor John Tory

Robertson continued his association with Scorsese by serving as musical director/composer on a number of his films, including “Raging Bull”, “The King of Comedy”, “Goddfellas”, “Casino” and “The Departed”, and wrote and performed original music for Scorsese’s 2019 Netflix film “The Irishman”.

After The Band, Robertson scored success as a solo artist, most notably with his self-titled 1987 album, which yielded such hits as “Sweet Fire of Love” and “Testimony”.

In 2017, Robertson published his memoir, Testimony, and shared his story in the subsequent documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band”.

READ MORE: Robbie Robertson Documentary To Kick Off TIFF 2019

The Band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, and the organization issued a statement honouring Robertson: “The architect and primary songwriter of The Band, 1994 inductee Robbie Robertson changed the course of popular music in the late 1960s. Though born and raised in Canada, Robertson found poetry in America’s history and mythology, and with a fusion of blues, rock, folk, R&B, and country, his compositions embodied the genre that came to be known as Americana. Such songs as ‘The Weight’, ‘The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down’ and ‘Up On Cripple Creek’ have become cultural monuments, thematically fusing the past with the present and leaving an immeasurable impact. Robertson’s razor-sharp guitar leads were a critical part of The Band’s sound, and after the group’s original line-up ended with the epic concert and film ‘The Last Waltz’, he went on to an acclaimed solo career and extensive work scoring films, including those of director Martin Scorsese.”