Drena De Niro is slamming the toxicity of online trolls amid her son, Leandro’s, death.

Leandro De Niro, Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, was discovered dead on July 2 from what police have determined was an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

Utilizing a carousel feature, Drena shared many text images to comment on the revelation surrounding her son’s cause of death and a message to all online trolls unfairly hounding her social media.

“My son suffered tremendously through the pandemic as maybe many of your kids had,” she acknowledged to her followers. “Sadly addiction took over in the last year and eventually killed him.”

“You can politicize it till your face turns blue but mental health and addiction and fentanyl doesn’t care about pointing fingers and calling names and blaming, it chooses who it chooses and gets in the hands of too many people who then distribute it,” continued Drena, who is the eldest of Robert’s seven children and daughter to his first wife, Diahnne Abbott.

In a straightforward call-out to the “narrative” stemming around her son’s death, Drena further scolded the media coverage and the “vicious, inaccurate hypotheses and conjecture by way of trolling and randoms who have nothing better to do than spread vitriol.”

Drena further tagged Leanardo’s father, Carlos Rodriguez, ending her thoughts: “I also hope his passing will help bring more empathy, understanding and support to families and people who are struggling with mental health, suicide and addiction.”