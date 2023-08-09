It’s a major mommy moment for Diana Jenkins, as she just gave birth to her fourth child at 49 years old.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who called her stint on the series quits earlier this year, shared the ever-exciting news on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Alongside her fiance Asher Monroe, the business entrepreneur welcomed her newborn Elodie, her second with the 34-year-old singer-songwriter. They also share their daughter Eliyanah, 2, together.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little girl,” she captioned the adorable snap, which showcased the ex-Bravolebrity cuddling with her little miracle on the hospital bed. “Meet Elodie Mae Book. Born on 8.8.23.”

Elodie joins Jenkins’ other crop of kids, including her children with her ex-husband Roger Jenkins: Innis, 22 and daughter Eneya, 19.

Jenkins strutted away from her role on “RHOBH” to focus on her “high-risk pregnancy”, which is a choice doctors advised her to take, she revealed on social media last year.