The internet’s newest it girl is explaining how she forged a connection with Drake in a new cover story with Cosmopolitan.

After landing a bedside interview with Canadian’s leading hip-hop superstar, Drake, social media’s spotlight firmly landed on TikTok star and content creator Bobbi Althoff.

The internet began collectively wondering how Althoff, 26, landed such a major star on her podcast, “The Really Good Podcast”, and she says the connection occurred as quickly as most links do nowadays: via an Instagram DM.

READ MORE: Drake Stars In Comedian BenDaDonnn’s New Sketch As ‘That One Lit Homie You Don’t Want Anywhere Near The Girl’

Following her prior podcast interview with YouTuber Funny Marco, she says Drake sent her a follow on Instagram.

Bobbi Althoff — Photo: Davis Bates for Cosmopolitan

“Drake liked it. Then he followed me,” said Althoff. “I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot. I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes. He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode.”

Following the “Rich Flex” rapper’s appearance on the “The Really Good Podcast”, Althoff has since landed interviews with Lil Yachty and Mark Cuban.

READ MORE: Drake And Meek Mill Reunite On It’s All A Blur Tour 8 Years After Their Feud

Althoff admits she’s still “self-funding my flights-everything”, sharing that she had “an agency for brands deal, but I was doing the podcast fully on my own.”

One accusation wielded against her that she finds pretty amusing is that she is an industry plant — an insult for manufactured celebs who seemingly came out of nowhere.

“I am not. I think that’s the funniest thing and it’s really fun to lean into,” she says.

“The Really Good Podcast” is available on all major streaming platforms and releases new episodes every Wednesday.