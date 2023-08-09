The world is mourning the loss of Robbie Robertson, who died Wednesday at 80.

Guitarist and songwriter for The Band, Robertson was the driving force behind the group’s string of iconic hits in the late 1960s and early ’70s, including “The Weight”, “The Shape I’m In”, and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”.

Following news of Robertson’s death, celebrities have been taking to social media to pay tribute.

Among those honouring Robertson’s memory is director Martin Scorsese, a longtime friend and collaborator, who issued a statement to ET.

“Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work,” Scorsese said.  “I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator.  An advisor. I tried to be the same for him.”

“Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life — me and millions and millions of other people all over this world,” he continued. “The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys. It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting.”

