The world is mourning the loss of Robbie Robertson, who died Wednesday at 80.

Guitarist and songwriter for The Band, Robertson was the driving force behind the group’s string of iconic hits in the late 1960s and early ’70s, including “The Weight”, “The Shape I’m In”, and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”.

Following news of Robertson’s death, celebrities have been taking to social media to pay tribute.

Among those honouring Robertson’s memory is director Martin Scorsese, a longtime friend and collaborator, who issued a statement to ET.

“Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work,” Scorsese said. “I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisor. I tried to be the same for him.”

“Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life — me and millions and millions of other people all over this world,” he continued. “The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys. It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting.”

RIP Robbie Robertson. Thanks for the amazing music and the great hangs, especially photographing you in LA not so long ago. We'll keep Anna Lee company for you… pic.twitter.com/0IqVibzVZm — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) August 9, 2023

RIP Robbie Robertson. A good friend and a genius. The Band’s music shocked the excess out of the Renaissance and were an essential part of the final back-to-the-roots trend of ‘60s. He was an underrated brilliant guitar player adding greatly to Bob Dylan’s best tour & best album. — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) August 9, 2023

Such sad news about Robbie Robertson – he was a lovely man, a great friend and will be dearly missed xx R Photographs from The Last Waltz pic.twitter.com/I7IHXGJyYj — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) August 9, 2023

It has just come to our attention that legendary musician, Robbie Robertson has passed away. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and countless fans around the world. Rest Easy… ~Roghttps://t.co/C5qEDTZ1px pic.twitter.com/1SCLSOypHI — Jeff Healey (Official) (@JHealeyOfficial) August 9, 2023

The loss of Robbie Robertson is heartbreaking. Canada has lost an icon, and music has lost a poet and a scholar. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) August 9, 2023

Robbie Robertson was part of one of the greatest bands of all time. RIP. I had a thorough, memorable talk with the man. https://t.co/vlv4KBZldj — marc maron (@marcmaron) August 9, 2023

Robbie Robertson has passed away. Rest in Peace to one of the most influential artists to ever do it. The Band. Those songs. His talents were so rooted in the soil of this place. — George Stroumboulopoulos 🐺 (@strombo) August 9, 2023

RIP Robbie Robertson

Unspeakably sad news. His songwriting and guitar playing made such a lasting impact on music and in fact changed the direction of music in the late 60's from psychedelic to a more roots based approach. Huge Loss RS pic.twitter.com/qbS5W8InKK — Ron Sexsmith 💙 (@RonSexsmith) August 9, 2023

The music world lost a great one with the passing of Robbie Robertson. Keep making that Beautiful Noise in the sky, Robbie. I’ll miss you. — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) August 9, 2023

And intellectualized rock ‘n’ roll artist who created THE Band.

Robbie Robertson is so important in the history of rock ‘n’ roll music, bringing americana and country music together. He backed Bob Dylan when Bob went electric. He will be remembered. RIP 🎼 pic.twitter.com/NGZJmdaafM — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) August 9, 2023