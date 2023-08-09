ORO STATION, ON - AUGUST 07: Music fans attend day 1 of the 2015 Boots and Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds on August 7, 2015 in Oro Station, Canada.

Boots and Hearts is kicking off this weekend! If you’ve waited until the very last minute to choose your outfit, have no fear — Amazon Canada has you covered. From cowboy boots to western belts to denim cutoffs, you can get it all (and more) delivered to your door before you head out to Burl’s Creek for the event.

Here’s everything you should be ordering for Boots and Hearts 2023.

Cowboy hat — Photo: Amazon

Let’s kick things off with the obvious — if you’re going to a country music festival, you’re gonna want a cowboy hat. This one comes accessorized with its own western-style belt, is made of a breathable material (so you won’t be stuck sweating up a storm), and has an adjustable strap so you can get a custom fit. Yee-haw.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.80+. Available in five colours.

Cowboy boots are also an obvious must-have. These ones feature contrast embroidery and don’t fit snug to the leg, so you won’t have to worry about them chafing your skin before you even make it to the festival grounds.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $83.99. Available in three colours and in sizes 6-11.

Cowboy boot — Photo: Amazon

For those who want a bit of an updated look, opt for taller cowboy boots like these. Reviewers say they’re super comfortable — one person even tested them out at the Calgary Stampede and says they wore them every day, all day and didn’t leave with achy breaky feet.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $75.99+. Available in 14 colours/styles and in sizes 5-14.

Jean shorts — Photo: Amazon

So, Daisy Duke is your muse for the weekend? Add some cut-off shorts to your cart. These ones have a solid amount of stretch to them, so they won’t dig or pinch in all the wrong places (essential, since you’ll be moving and grooving all day long). Bonus: reviewers say the fit is comparable to Levi’s 501s.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $31.99+. Available in 12 colours and in sizes S-XXL.

Fringe skirt — Photo: Amazon

I highly suggest zhuzhing things up with a fun skirt, like this fringey one. Whether you pair it with a bodysuit, band tee, or sweet ‘n’ simple tank, it’s gonna look heckin’ cute.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.90+. Available in 10 colours/styles and in sizes XS-3X.

Flannel shirt — Photo: Amazon

Flannel shirts will see you through festivals and the fall season, so this won’t be just a one-hit wonder that gathers dust in your closet. Plus, you can wear it a ton of different ways — around your waist, open with a tank underneath, belted, or knotted (the world’s your oyster).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $33.99+. Available in four colours and in sizes S-XXL.

Plaid shacket — Photo: Amazon

Even though it’s summer, things can get chilly when the sun goes down in cottage country. If a flannel shirt just won’t cut it, grab a lined shacket for a thicker alternative. Reviewers say it’s perfect for fall, so it’ll probably be a staple in your wardrobe come September.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.35+. Available in 19 colours and in sizes S-XXL.

“Not My First Rodeo” tank — Photo: Amazon

If you really want to lean into the country music fest vibe, get yourself a graphic tee like this one. Reviewers say the cut is super flattering and love how comfortable the material is (they also recommend sizing up if you prefer a looser look).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.88+. Available in seven colours and in sizes S—XXL.

Denim shirt dress — Photo: Amazon

Worried about finding a pair of shorts and shirts that look great together? Grab this dress to save yourself the hassle of putting together a matching ‘fit. It can also be worn as a tunic top if you want to pair it with leggings.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99+. Available in five colours and in sizes S-XXL.

Cowboy boot earrings — Photo: Amazon

These are the cherry on top your Boots and Hearts outfit deserves. They’re super cute, and they’ll add a bit of cowboy flair to even the most basic ensemble.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $13.99+. Available in 15 colours/styles.

Western waist belt — Photo: Amazon

If you don’t already have a western belt in your accessories collection, I promise you won’t regret owning one. This one is made of genuine leather and reviewers say that it looks and feels way more expensive than it actually is.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.99. Available in two styles and in sizes 19”-43”.