Hoda Kotb turned 59 years old on Wednesday, and her birthday did not go unnoticed by her cohorts on “Today”.

As People reports, Kotb was showered with tributes from co-host Jenna Hager Bush and other members of the “Today” family, who took to social media to sing her praises.

“Happiest birthday to @hodakotb! I love sitting next to you (or standing in full snow gear!) You make my life more joyful every, single day! ❤️❤️✨✨✨,” wrote Bush Hager in the caption to a pair of photos she posted, one featuring the two bundled upfor winter.

Also honoring Kotb on her big day were Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie,