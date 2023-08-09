Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick’s engagement to Vinny Tortorella has hit a rough patch as the couple’s home in Freehold, NJ, became the scene of an alleged altercation.

Pivarnick reportedly called the police following a domestic dispute but chose not to press charges against Tortorella, reports Page Six.

READ MORE: Snooki Opens Up About Her Struggle With Eating Disorders And Urges People To Not Comment On Weight

Despite the incident, both parties’ attorneys confirmed that they remain engaged and live together. Pivarnick’s attorney stated that she sought privacy regarding her personal matters.

Tortorella’s attorney asserted his client’s innocence, denying any wrongdoing or domestic violence. The situation led to a “criminal investigatory record,” as revealed by a FOIA request.

READ MORE: ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Brings Back Sammi Giancola And Everyone Is Shook

Notably, the couple is currently filming the upcoming season of the MTV reality show “Jersey Shore”. A source disclosed that the pair remains deeply in love and engaged, with Season 7 set to air in the fall.

The engagement was born out of Pivarnick’s “divorce” party from her previous marriage.