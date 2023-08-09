Congratulations are due to another “Bachelor” Nation couple preparing to head to the altar.

On Wednesday, “Bachelor in Paradise” alums Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb announced their engagement.

In message they each shared on their respective Instagram pages, the couple are seen sharing a kiss while Heringer shows off her hefty diamond ring.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all 🤍,” read the caption.

Speaking with People, Erb revealed that he’d kept Heringer in the dark about his plans to pop the question.

“I called her parents a couple days before to fill them in on my plans,” Erb recalled. “Thomas [Jacobs] helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours.”

According to Erb, Heringer had no idea what was in store. “She thought I was playing pickleball with Thomas and was inviting her and Becca [Kufrin] to join us for a sunset at his friends house,” he explained. “She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean.”

“Once she saw the roses while walking up the stairs she got emotional. She was crying right when she saw the roses and both of us were emotional during my speech while watching the sunset,” he said, adding, “It could not have worked out better than it did…”