Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Toronto for six shows in November 2024, but fans better start saving now if they have any hope of being able to afford the whopping prices those tickets are commanding on the secondary resale market.

Tickets for the Nov. 14 and 15 shows just went on sale Wednesday, but have already started appearing on resale sites such as StubHub, where prices are well into the thousands.

According to a report from the Toronto Star, prices on StubHub for the Nov. 14 concert are not cheap, starting at more than $2,500 with some costing more than $5,500; BlogTO is reporting that some StubHub tickets have skyrocketed to $20,000.

Meanwhile, on SeatGeek the least expensive tickets begin at $1,351 each, with some costing more than $40,000; in fact, the Star reports that the most expensive tickets — in the “luxury suite” — are going for over $121,000.