Not long after Tom Sandoval's breakup with Ariana Madix over his cheating with Raquel Leviss, Leviss and Sandoval split up. “Raquel dipped out," and insider told the New York Post. "Sandoval is not the one for her."

Despite the cheating scandal that broke them up, Ariana Madix and ex Tom Sandoval are making the best of it as they’re forced together to film the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules”.

That’s the takeaway from some social media posts that appeared on Wednesday.

One of these came from “personal water sommelier” Martin Riese, for what appears to be a water tasting in a private backyard.

In a group show Riese shared via Instagram, the exes — and, indeed, the whose cast — are displaying smiles.

“VPR” cast member Scheana Shay also commemorated the event, posting a brief video on Instagram Story.

Scheana Shay/Instagram

As People points out, this marks the first time that the two have been photographed together since the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion — and the two do appear to be keeping a distance from each other.