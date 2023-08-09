Canadian viewers of Disney+ will soon have the chance to pay a little less for their monthly subscription — so long as they don’t mind sitting through a few commercials.

On Wednesday, the streaming service issued a press release announcing plans to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan in Canada, following the successful introduction of a similar plan for its American customers.

“The launch of our ad-supported plan demonstrates the importance of providing subscribers with value and choice” said Jason Badal VP & GM Disney+, Canada, in a statement. “We are excited to bring this offering to Canadians and to our advertising partners across the country.”

According to the release, this new tier — dubbed the Standard with Ads plan — will be priced at $7.99 per month, vs. $11.99 for the Standard plan, and $14.99 for Premium.

The new plans will become available in Canada as of Nov. 1.