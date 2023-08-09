Cardi B’s tossed mic is raising money for a good cause.

In late July, the rapper made headlines when a fan threw water at her while she performed at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, causing her to retaliate by angrily hurling her microphone at the water-thrower in retaliation.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

It was subsequently revealed that the actual microphone was recovered by the company that owns it, and was being auctioned off for charity.

When the seven-day auction ran its course, the $1,000 microphone far exceeded its $500 starting bid, selling for a staggering $99,990.

READ MORE: Microphone Cardi B Hurled At Audience In Las Vegas Is Up For Auction For A Good Cause

According to Exclaim!, the seller wrote that “100 percent of the profit from the sale of this mic will be evenly split among [two] charities. The first charity is a local Las Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas. The friendship circle is an organization that has teen and young adult volunteers helping children, teens and other young adults with special needs. The [second] charity is Wounded Warrior Project. Wounded Warrior Project helps to bring independence back to our most severely wounded veterans. While I did not serve, my father served in the USAF and my son-in-law served in the USMC.”