Taylor Swift made a big announcement on Wednesday night while performing the final show of her “Eras Tour” in Los Angeles: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is coming.

“Since I was a teenager I’ve wanted to own my own music and the way to do that was to re-record my albums,” she began, speaking to the deafeningly loud crowd in SoFi Stadium.

“So now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the ‘Eras Tour’, in the eighth month of the year, and the ninth day,” she continued with a sly smile, dropping breadcrumbs before officially revealing her next re-release.

“There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously embarrassingly long time. And I think instead of just like telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you something I’ve been excited to show you,” Swift concluded, revealing a backdrop of updated 1989 artwork and an October 27 release date.

The cover image for the updated album — which is now available for pre-order — features a photo of Swift with windblown hair, set against a sky blue backdrop with seagulls flying in the background. She wears her signature red lipstick over a big smile.

After the big reveal, Swift then launched into a surprise performance of her fan-favourite 1989 track, “New Romantics”. Among the other highlights during Wednesday’s show was an eight-minute standing ovation following her “Champagne Problems” performance — after Tuesday night’s crowd did the same thing.

🏟️| An 8 minute standing ovation for @taylorswift13 on her final night of the US leg of #TSTheErasTour 🥰🥹👏 pic.twitter.com/o6wiKj0M4o — Taylor Swift Updates 💙 (@swifferupdates) August 10, 2023

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!” she followed up with an Instagram post. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVOURITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site 🩵😎🩵”

The news was surprising to few fans, who have recently speculated that Taylor’s Version of 1989 was imminent — and that she would announce it while performing in L.A. For her part, Swift appeared to revel in the celebratory nature of the evening, as she was spotted happily drinking from a wine glass after the show in a fan video shared on social media.

Taylor sipping her wine as she leaves the stage of the last night of the US first leg of #TSTheErasTour after dropping the 1989 Taylor’s Version announcement 😭🩵✨🍷 via @christimsoblue pic.twitter.com/IJdijiV0Sh — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 10, 2023

Swift was in good company for her final run of shows on the North American leg of her tour. On Wednesday, actress Jamie King — who named Swift as the godmother of her son, Leo Thames, in 2016 — was among those in the crowd for the show. King took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of friendship bracelets, including one that read “godmother” as an ode to Swift!

Model Karlie Kloss was also spotted in the stands after years of a rumoured feud between the former besties.

Other notable stars in the building on night six included Kerry Washington, Adam Sandler, Amanda Kloots, Kyle Richards, Hillary Duff, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Halsey and Emma Stone, among many others. Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, Taylor Lautner, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron and Alicia Keys have also been in attendance at Swift’s previous L.A. shows.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be the 33-year-old’s fourth re-recorded album, following Fearless in April 2021, Red in November 2021, and Speak Now in July. First released in October 2014, 1989 includes the hits “Shake It Off”, “Bad Blood” and “Blank Space”.

