Tekashi 6ix9ine is in some legal trouble.

On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old rapper was arrested in Florida and booked at Palm Beach County Jail on a charge of failure to appear, Page Six reported.

Jail records showed that 6ix9ine was released on a $2,000 bond after just three hours in custody.

The news comes just months after the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was brutally attacked and beaten by a group of men in an LA Fitness gym bathroom in Florida.

The attack, which occurred in March, was captured on video and spread on social media. 6ix9ine was taken to hospital and was treated for injuries to his ribs, back and jaw.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, 6ix9ine responded by saying the men who attacked him were “nothing but cowardly.”

6ix9ine has had previous major run-ins with the law. In 2018, he was arrested, along with several other men, on charges related to racketeering, weapon possession and conspiracy to commit murder, following a five-year investigation by a number of U.S. federal agencies.

In 2019, he entered a guilty plea and agreed to testify against his co-defendants in the case, and was sentenced to two years in prison. On April 1, 2020, he was released to serve the remainder of his sentence at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.