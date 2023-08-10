Karlie Kloss is supporting her old BFF.

On Wednesday night, the supermodel was spotted in the audience at Taylor Swift’s last of six shows at So-Fi stadium in Inglewood, Cal. on her Eras Tour.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Reveals What ‘It’s Time To Go’ Is About Amid Karlie Kloss Rumours

A video posted to social media shows Kloss getting up out of her seat at one point during the big concert.

Kloss’ appearance at Swift’s show comes amid rumours that she and Swift, who were formerly very close, had a falling out.

READ MORE: Karlie Kloss Answers Jennifer Lawrence’s Question Of Whether She’s Still Friends With Taylor Swift

After being friends for several years, Swift was not in attendance at Kloss’ weddings to Joshua Kushner, the brother of advisor and son-in-law to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

It is also theorized that Kloss’ friendship with Scooter Braun has also been a factor the split between her and Swift.

In 2019, Braun’s company bought the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums, setting off a public battle between the two, and leading Swift to re-record her early albums.