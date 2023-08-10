Rebel Wilson is recovering after an on-set accident left her needing stitches earlier this month.

The actress took to her Instagram Story to update fans after she confirmed she’d suffered a 4 a.m. “stunt accident” and needed three stitches while filming her upcoming wedding comedy, “Bride Hard” in Savannah, Georgia.

Wilson told fans, “Hey everybody, what’s up?” with her injured nose visible in the video.

She added, “So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I’ve actually been healing quite amazing.

“The stitches have dissolved out from my on set accident last week,” Wilson went on. “I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia.”

Credit: Instagram/Rebel Wilson

Wilson recalled of what happened, “In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun.

“So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I’m healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody’s well wishes.”

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Shares Cuddly And Cute Snaps With Baby Daughter Royce

Wilson admitted that although action movies are “fun,” they “can be a bit dangerous at times.”

She added, “I hopefully will be totally, totally fine,” insisting that she’s “all good so thanks everybody.”

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson To Release Her Directorial Debut ‘The Deb”s Soundtrack Under New Record Label Deal With Warner Music

Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that have halted all major studio productions, “Bride Hard” was granted an Interim Agreement to continue filming amid the strikes, because it is an independently produced film.