Lil Tay’s former manager is calling for “cautious consideration” in the wake of the rapper’s family announcing her sudden death on her Instagram account.

In a statement to ET, Harry Tsang said, “given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family.” He added, “This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved.”

Tsang’s statement comes after Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, told Business Insider he could not comment on the family’s Instagram post. He also declined to answer whether Lil Tay — real name Claire Hope — was still alive.

“I am writing to keep you informed about the evolving situation related to the reported passing of Liltay. I, Harry Tsang, her last-known manager, feel it is important to provide you with the most accurate and timely information possible,” the former manager’s statement began. “At approximately 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time, Liltay’s family released an official statement announcing her passing, as well as the passing of her brother. Subsequent to this announcement, I have been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family’s situation.”

“Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family,” Tsang continued. “This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed. In times like these, it is imperative that we prioritize accuracy and empathy. I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions.”

He signed off, “Thank you for your understanding and discretion as we navigate through this situation.”

Earlier in the day, the young rapper and controversial influencer’s family shared on her Instagram account that she and her brother, Jason Tian, had died and that the circumstances surrounding their death remained under investigation. She was 14.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the family’s statement reads. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the statement continues. “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Tay became famous in 2018 for her controversial videos on social media, which included her driving expensive cars and flaunting stacks of cash. She also had a short-lived feud with Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a Bhad Bhabie. However, Tay’s online presence virtually disappeared midway through 2018, and the Instagram post announcing her death was the first on her page in five years.

Tragically, Tay’s last Instagram post was mourning the death of another young rapper, XXXTentacion, who was killed in an armed robbery in June 2018.

“X you truly changed me ❤️,” she wrote, sharing a screenshot of the two FaceTiming. “You were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I’m down, 3 hours ago you announced the Charity event we were going to throw, we had everything setup, I can’t believe this, the evil in the world, This isn’t good Bye I Love you Bro ❤️💔😔😢❤️.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Angus Cloud Dead at 25: How He Got Cast In ‘Euphoria’ Off the Street

DJ Casper, Creator of ‘Cha-Cha Slide,’ Dead at 58

Angus Cloud’s Mother Made 911 Call For ‘Possible Overdose’