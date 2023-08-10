Tory Lanez’s defense attorney, Jose Baez, is speaking out after the Canadian rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

Baez told TMZ that “his client is feeling pretty low right now after having the book thrown at him,” and the musician is said to be “having a hard time processing the sentence.”

Despite this, Baez has insisted Lanez has “made it clear to him he’s going to remain strong and deal with his time behind bars as best as he can,” TMZ reported.

Lanez’s attorney said the star “is leaning on his faith in God [and] the support of his friends [and] family” to help him through, insisting that an appeal is coming.

The rapper — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — has been in jail since Dec. 23, 2022, when a jury convicted him of first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and having a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He maintains his innocence. Lanez now has 60 days to file his notice of appeal.

