Sydney Sweeney is breaking her silence on those Glen Powell romance rumours.

The “Euphoria” actress and Powell hit headlines earlier this year after being pictured looking very cozy while filming their upcoming rom-com “Anyone But You”.

Sweeney — who is featured on the cover of Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood issue — told the magazine: “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.

“We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.'”

Sydney Sweeney poses for “Variety”. Credit: Eric Ray Davidson for Variety

Elsewhere in the chat, Sweeney — who did the interview before the strikes started — said of dealing with online rumours, “Sometimes I feel beat up by it.

“It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”

Despite the romance rumours surrounding her and Powell, it seems like Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, are still going strong.

However, amid the rumours, Powell’s then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, unfollowed Sweeney and shared a cryptic post. They’re since thought to have split, but it’s not been confirmed.