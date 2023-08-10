Zendaya is remembering Angus Cloud in his hometown of Oakland, California. The 26-year-old actress co-starred with Cloud in HBO’s hit series, “Euphoria”.

Tragically, Cloud died late last month. He was 25.

On Wednesday, Zendaya took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of a mural of Cloud with his first name, “Angus,” written next to it.

She also shared a photo of some graffiti on a sign that reads, “No love fades.”

According to TMZ, the mural was painted by some of Cloud’s friends and has been a central location for friends and fans to grieve the loss of the actor.

After Cloud’s untimely death, Zendaya took to Instagram to share her own tribute to her late friend and co-star.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” the actress wrote. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it,” she continued. “I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Cloud died on July 31, his family confirmed to ET.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the family’s statement read. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Additionally, a source close to Cloud’s family told ET, “Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest. Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief.”

The Oakland Police Department also responded to Cloud’s death in a statement to ET.

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 AM, in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue,” the OPD said. “The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There’s no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation.”

In a separate statement to ET, the Oakland Fire Department noted, “This morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT, Oakland Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of Euclid Ave in Oakland for a medical emergency. Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner. Cause of death is unknown. No further information from the Fire Department is available at this time.”

Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, is denying speculation that her son’s death was a suicide.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she wrote on Facebook. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

Lisa’s statement continued, “When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

