Dan Levy is celebrating a big milestone in style.

On Wednesday, the “Schitt’s Creek” star turned 40-years-old, and he spent the day overlooking beautiful green mountains in Italy.

Levy shared a selfie by the pool of the estate where he was staying, captioning it simply, “40 🎈.”

On his Instagram Story, he shared a reposted more pictures and birthday well wishes, including one snap showing “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson there in Italy with him.

Also making the trip to Italy for the celebration was Levy’s fellow “Schitt’s Creek” alum Noah Reid.

Levy’s sister Sarah, who also appeared on “Schitt’s Creek”, along with their dad Eugene Levy, was also in Italy, and shared a picture of her brother enjoying some time in the pool.

“He’s 40 and thriving. Grateful to be back in Italy to celebrate such a milestone,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “I’m in awe.”

Levy’s friend Trevor Ballin also posted several pictures from their trip to Italy on Instagram.

One post, congratulating Levy on turning 40, included a photo of the actor walking down a narrow street in Perugia.