Pink has a tiny new fan with an epic birth story. During one of the singer’s Summer Carnival Tour stops at Boston’s Fenway Park, a pregnant concertgoer went into labour at the show.

Angela Mercer of Albany, New York, had traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, with family members to attend Pink’s July 31 show while she was 31 weeks pregnant, according to a press release from the city’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. As she began feeling strong contractions shortly after arriving for Pink’s performance, Mercer placed a call to her doctor who urged her to head to the hospital right away.

“With all the traffic surrounding Fenway for the concert, Angela had trouble finding a ride to the hospital. She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women’s was to walk – and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham’s NICU,” the statement explains. The journey between Fenway and the hospital is about a one-mile walk.

Fittingly, Mercer gave her son a name inspired by the singer’s family: Aycen Hart.

Pink, who was born Alecia Beth Moore, legally shares husband Carey Hart’s last name. Pink and Carey’s children are also named Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart.

In an interview with CBS Boston, Mercer recounted the experience and joked that she was looking forward to a “reschedule” on Pink’s next tour. In the meantime, son Aycen has been transported closer to home where he is being cared for in an Albany NICU.

“The doctors don’t have any major concerns,” Mercer shared. “It’s amazing. He was so early, a lot of things could have gone wrong, so we’re in a good spot and just so happy.”

Pink’s tour has been a family affair since kicking off earlier this summer. The 43-year-old mother of two previously shared how her children will be traveling with her as she tours — including paying Willow minimum wage.

“Willow has a job on tour,” Pink said in an interview on the “Today” show. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

Pink joked that she needs to work with her on the art of negotiating.

“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.'”

Pink and Willow went on to share a mother-daughter moment for the ages in June, when the 12-year-old grabbed the mic for a performance of their 2021 hit, “Cover Me in Sunshine.”

Willow commanded the stage at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, where Pink’s tour kicked off. The moment was captured on camera and shared to social media by Willow’s dad. Toward the end of the clip, Pink and Willow share a hug and a kiss as the proud mom appears to become swept up in emotion before continuing the show.

“So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!” Carey wrote on Instagram. “Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻.”

