Wrestling icon Ric Flair’s final match in the ring was last July, and the Nature Boy reportedly got some shut-eye between swinging punches.

Flair, 74, linked up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to go fist-to-fist with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, the match being his first in over a decade since his stint at TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and over 14 years since his retirement finale against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

READ MORE: Ric Flair Wins His Last Last Pro Wrestling Match At 73

While reassessing the match on “This Past Weekend” podcast with Theo Von earlier this week, the wrestling legend said staying awake during the battle was a fight in and of itself, stating: “I got light-headed. I actually fell asleep on the apron… Manny [Andrade El Idolo], my son-in-law, is going, ‘You have to wake up, sir. You have to wake up, sir.”

He acknowledged his son-in-law Idolo for helping get his head out of the clouds and back into the ring, continuing: “He was handing me the brass knucks to hit [Jeff] Jarrett with, right? So, he put the brass knucks in my hand, ‘You have to wake up, sir. You have to wake up, sir.'”

READ MORE: Ric Flair Parts Ways With WWE

Flair has since denoted dehydration as the source of his sleepiness.

Despite dubbing the match his last, he’s since retracted the statement, saying in January of this year on the “To Be the Man” podcast that he’s “begging” to get another shot in the wrestling ring.