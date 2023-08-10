Travis Scott’s concert in Rome this week wasn’t exactly problem-free.

According to CNN, at least 60 people at the rapper’s sold-out show at the historic Circus Maximus on Monday were injured after someone sprayed pepper spray into the crowd.

Rome’s civil protection department reported the injuries, along with 14-year-old who was injured after falling while attempting to scale a false wall in an attempt to watch the concert for free.

Announced on August 1, the concert sold out its 70,000 tickets within just hours.

The scale of the crowd for the show actually caused tremors that many in the area mistook for an earthquake, with Italy’s fire service confirming to CNN that they received “hundreds of calls” from concerned residents.

Concerts at the ancient venue, which was originally constructed over 2,000 years ago and is now a public park, have become more popular in recent years.

But experts have raised concerns, with some calling for an end to large-scale performances at the site in order to maintain its historic integrity.

“The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall,” Alfonsina Russo, director of the head of the Colosseum Archeological Park, told Italian news service AGI.

“These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby,” she said. “Rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety.”

The concert was tied to the release of Scott’s new album Utopia, his first since his 2021 Astroworld festival, where 10 people died and hundreds were injured in a crowd crush during his performance.