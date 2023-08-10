Jason Momoa is speaking out about the tragic wildfires that began ravaging the island of Maui, Hawaii, earlier this week.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires,” Momoa wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of posts that included information about the event that began on Tuesday.

According to the post, which was created by the ‘Āina Momona environmental nonprofit organization, the wildfires began as a result of draught conditions and hurricane weather, leaving at least six people dead, destroying the historic Lahaina Town and forcing evacuations across the island.

Additionally, the Associated Press reports that dozens of individuals were wounded and 271 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Momoa — who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii — also shared a Maui Mutual Aid Resource Guide on his Instagram Story.

Several stars with ties to the island are also addressing the news, including Maui residents Carlos and Alexa PenaVega.

“I have no words,” Carlos wrote on his Instagram Story. “Pray for Maui. Alexa and I are working with teams to find the best way for you all to help our community.”

@therealcarlospena/Instaram Story — Photo: @therealcarlospena/Instaram Story

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who owns a home on the island, tells ET that him and his house are both safe.

Model Jesiree posted an emotional update on social media.

“My home, my heart, my family….. so many families 💔😢 PLEASE PRAY FOR MAUI…. A lot of people missing…. Thousands of people lost EVERYTHING… For those asking how to help, I have a fundraiser posted and will post other vetted donation sites. @808viral is a GREAT resource to keep up with what’s going on as well as trusted donation sites. WHOEVER YOU BELIEVE IN, PLEASE PRAY,” she wrote in her caption.

The Four Seasons Resort, where The White Lotus‘ first season was filmed, is “strongly” discouraging non-essential travel to Maui at this time.

“This is a deeply somber day,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said on Wednesday, according to AP. “The gravity of losing any life is tragic. As we grieve with their families, we offer prayers for comfort in this inconsolable time.”

Social media influencer Bretman Rock, who lives in Hawaii, updated his fans about his safety, revealing that he is not located in Maui but still retains sadness and empathy in his heart for the entire situation.

“I just wanna let everyone know that I am safe. The fire is actually in Maui, and I live on a neighbouring island. I am currently not home right now, but with that being said, please continue to keep Maui in your prayers. I will be uploading some info and some more information about how you guys could help Maui, and yes thank you so much for asking if I’m safe,” said the influencer in an Instagram Story vid.

@bretmanrock/Instagram Story — Photo: @bretmanrock/Instagram Story

The reality star shared a Maui relief fundraiser and infographics about the location of nearby shelters for residents in need of safety.

The 44th President of the United States also voiced his devastation and support for the residents and beauty of Maui, taking to X to post: “It’s tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawai’i — a place that’s so special to so many of us. Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down. If you’d like to help, you can do so here.”

It’s tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawai’i — a place that’s so special to so many of us. Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down. If you’d like to help, you can do so here.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 10, 2023

He also went on to link a Hawaii relief fund.

“NCIS Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey also took to Instagram to share an emotional message regarding the ravaging wildfires decimating Maui to her one million followers on the platform and resources for those in need.

In a first post to her Instagram Story, the actress shared a jaw-dropping image of the fire, writing over top of the pic: Whether you’re on the island looking for help or watching from elsewhere and want to help, I’ve gathered some resources from locals and will post the links on the next few stories.”

@vanessalachey/Instagram Story — Photo: @vanessalachey/Instagram Story

The “Ultimatum” host shared links to a consistently updating Maui website that shares new info on shelters and evacuation assistance. The star then linked to a donation page for those thinking of financially helping the tragedy.

