Halle Berry wants to make talking about menopause a more acceptable thing.

The actress, 56, told Women’s Health in a new interview that she’s in the middle of menopause, but is her “best self” now that she’s reached her mid ’50s.

Berry shared, “The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you’re at—and embracing that.

“And I say that because I’m smack dab in the middle of menopause. And I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: ‘Your life is over.’ ‘You are disposable.’ ‘Society no longer has a place for you.’ ‘You should retire.’ ‘You should pack it up.’

“I’m challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way. I’m my best self now that I reached 56 years old,” Berry went on.

READ MORE: Halle Berry, Ben Stiller & More Stars React To Losing Their Blue Checkmarks On Twitter

She continued, “I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I’m solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees.”

Elsewhere in the candid chat, Berry discussed some of the expectations that are placed on women to have children.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Claps Back After Troll Criticizes Her For Sharing Photo Of Herself Naked Drinking Wine

Berry told the mag, “If you’re in your mid-thirties, don’t be bogged down by the idea that you have to have children by a certain age. You decide. And if you want to have children, you don’t have to be defined by those old ideologies that this is what women ‘have’ to do.

“Do it only if you want to, because you give up a lot of your personal life to growing those other lives. And maybe you’re not a woman who wants to do that. No harm, no foul, no judgment.

“Be clear about who you are and how you wanna live your life because it’s yours and yours alone to live.”