Terry Dubrow is very thankful for his wife.

On Wednesday night, “Real Houswives” star Heather Dubrow was on “Watch What Happens Live”, and her husband popped in virtually and talked about suffering a mini stroke recently.

“I had symptoms of a stroke due to an anatomical defect in my heart,” he said.

“I’m gonna try to say this without crying,” the 64-year-old continued, beginning to tear up. “The only reason I’m standing here today and not six feet under is my best friend and my beloved wife’s insistence that I go to the emergency room and get checked out.”

He added, “She saved my life, so that’s just the way it goes.”

At that point, Heather jokingly told Terry not to “do this,” laughing that she has “a scheduled breakdown on Sept. 8.”

But Terry went on, talking about how if he had gotten on the flight to appear on “WWHL” in person, he would have been in lethal danger.

“I would have gone on a plane to come out to see you, Andy, and I would have had more blood clots from that flight,” he said. “I definitely would have not survived.”