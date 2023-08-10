Rob Lowe is getting candid about his time on “The West Wing”.

On the new episode of the “Podcrushed” podcast, the 59-year-old actor shared how starring on the hit Aaron Sorkin drama was not all it was cracked up to be.

“I felt very undervalued. It happens in any workplace. You can be in an environment where people sandbag you, wanna see you fail, don’t appreciate you — whatever it is,” he said of being on the show.

“Whenever I share my stories, people are like, ‘I will never share my own stories again’ because they would make your hair stand on end,” Lowe continued.

While Lowe did discuss some of his issues from his time on “The West Wing” in his memoir Stories I Only Tell My Friends, he admitted that he left out a lot of details.

“I purposely didn’t share half of the other ones because it would make the people involved look so bad that I didn’t want to do it to them,” he explained. “I did not have a good experience and tried to make it work and tried to make it work and tried to make it work.”

Looking back on that period in his life, Lowe said, “What happened was my kids were getting to a certain age where I could see them having first girlfriends or friends and being in a relationship that was abusive and taking it.”

He added that “The West Wing”, at the height of its popularity, was like the “popular girl at school,” saying, “Everybody likes her, she’s beautiful, it must be great — all the things that people would say about making ‘The West Wing’ to me.”

“‘It’s so popular, it’s so amazing, it must be amazing,’ but I know what it’s like and if I couldn’t walk away from it then how could I empower my kids to walk away from it?” Lowe continued. “I walked away from the most popular girl at school, but I also knew that it was a super unhealthy relationship and it was the best thing I ever did.”

He also said that he has, “zero regrets” about the decision.

Lowe left the show after its fourth season, though he returned as a guest star in its final, seventh season.

“What people forget is the minute I left, [creator] Aaron Sorkin left and then it wasn’t The West Wing anymore,” he recalled. “It was ‘ER’ in the ‘White House’, which is perfectly fine, but I’m not interested in that.”