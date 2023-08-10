Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

(L-R): Johnny Hardwick, Dale Gribble from 'King of the Hill'

It’s a sad day for the town of Arlen, Texas.

Johnny Hardwick, the voice of the lovable Dale Gribble on Fox’s “King of the Hill”, has died at 64 years old.

READ MORE: ‘King Of The Hill’ Officially Slated For Reboot On Hulu

Law enforcement discovered his body at his home on Tuesday during a welfare check, TMZ reports. No foul play is suspected, and no cause of death is known.

Johnny voiced the fan-adored Gribble, an eccentric conspiracy theorist in the close-knit friend group with main characters Hank Hill, Bill Dauterive and Boomhauer.

Hardwick’s career began as a stand-up comic in 1990 in Texas, where he earned his own stand-up spot on “The Jon Stewart Show” a few years later.

READ MORE: Randall Emmett Condemns Upcoming Hulu Documentary As ‘Vindictive Hit Piece’

“King of the Hill” aired for 258 episodes, with Hardwick’s voice acting on 258. He was a series staple since the show’s beginnings in 1997, staying with the hit comedy until its finale in 2010.

Hardwick was allegedly tapped to appear on the show’s rumoured revival, though there’s no confirmation on the validity of these claims.