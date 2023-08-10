Kevin Spacey will be back in December!

Spacey’s first film since his acquittal on sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom is set to usher in the holiday season. The film called “Control” is set for a Christmas release.

According to Variety, the movie, which lacks Spacey’s physical presence but has his authoritative voice, is set to open in theatres in the U.S. and the U.K. on December 15.

“Control,” is directed by Gene Fallaize. In the film, Spacey plays an enigmatic character who uses remote control technology to control a British government official’s car.

While Spacey contributed his voice to the project last December, a chapter in his life was overshadowed by the impending trial for sexual and indecent assault accusations in the UK. However, only last month, he triumphantly emerged from the court battle with a unanimous “not guilty” judgement.

Of Spacey, Fallaize told Variety: “He is naturally quiet and comes across as quite shy. He seemed fine. I mean, I didn’t know Kevin before all of this so I can’t say what he was like in comparison to what he was like before. But you know, he just seemed like a nice guy.”