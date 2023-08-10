Drew Barrymore for the Stylemaker Issue of 'Better Homes and Gardens'

Drew Barrymore is swinging the doors open to her household lifestyle in the latest issue of Better Homes & Gardens.

The actress, 48, covered the mag’s 2023 Stylemaker edition in an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strikes, where she discussed her thoughts on mixing kids and tech and her interior design preferences.

Drew Barrymore for BHG — Photo: Justin Coit for BHG

On the topic of managing her kids – Olive, 10 and Frankie, 9 – screen time, Barrymore prefers a more family-oriented approach.

“We watch a ton of movies and shows so I’m not judging anyone about screens. But when it comes to my kids, I’m not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads,” she admits, preferring to keep the tech locked away in a safe to maximize her kid’s attention in the present moment.

“During the pandemic when schools were virtual we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn’t like it. Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions. I’d rather that the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together.”

As for the talk show host’s shifting interior design tastes, who now resides in the Hamptons to be closer to her ex Will Kopelman’s family for her kids, she says she’s more into a “closed-concept” vibe nowadays.

“I like the idea of what I call ‘closed-concept’ living. I want to start a movement. I don’t want anything to do with an open kitchen where everyone can see my dirty dishes during a dinner party!” exclaimed the actress.

Barrymore concluded that the pandemic taught her everyone in the house deserves their own space, and she believes each room should tell its own “design story.”

The 2023 Stylemaker Issue featuring Drew Barrymore hits newsstands on Friday, August 21 and the Stylemaker special issue is available online here.